72ND DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES
Luke Ray against Russell Hayes, suit on personal injury auto
Vista Bank against Neighborhood Academy Inc., William S. Riley Jr. and Pamela Riley, suit on other civil
99TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER
Joshua Gafford against Kyrie Kerlin-Seville and Pedro Lopez, suit on personal injury auto
Truck Insurance Exchange against MM&B Enterprises LLC, suit on account
Farmers Insurance Exchange against Matthew Gomez, suit on account
237TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE LES HATCH
Dairyland County Mutual Insurance against Jody Jones, Baylee M. Scofield, Ted Eugene Scofield and UMC Foundation, Lubbock County Hospital District, suit on other civil/contract(s)