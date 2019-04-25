Thursday, April 18

• Vehicle burglary/theft of firearm — 1600 block of Coggin.

• Credit/debit card abuse — 2800 block of Southside. Fuel pump technician was calibrating pump and saw suspicious object.

• Assault — 1600 block of Indian Creek.

• Assault — 400 block of East Commerce, offensive touch.

• Assault — 1900 block of Avenue D.

• Burglary of a building — 400 block of North Center

Friday, April 19

• False report to police officer/law enforcement employee — 2600 block of Greenway.

• Theft — 2500 block of Morris Shepherd.

Saturday, April 20

• DUI minor — 400 block of East Commerce, citation issued.

• House burglary — 1900 bock of Vincent.

• Theft — 220 block of South Vine.

• House burglary — 300 block of Fourth.

• Public intoxication — 4400 block of Redbird.

Sunday, April 21

• Traffic stop — Hickory and Main Boulevard, subject arrested for DWI third or more.

• Assault — 1200 block of Campa, subject arrested.

• Criminal mischief — 800 block of Norwood, window on front door broken out.

• Assault — 800 block of Wood.

• Assault — 800 block of Sharp.

Monday, April 22

• Pedestrian stop — 500 block of Bailey, subject arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport.

• Failure to identify — 1800 blocked of Main Boulevard.

Tuesday, April 23

• Assault — 500 block of West Commerce. Female reported her sister was assaulted by her boyfriend on April 19.

• Theft — 2600 block of Crockett.

Wednesday, April 24

• DWI — 1600 block of Austin. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and arrested two drivers for DWI.

• Theft — Brookshire’s, subject stole two cases of beer.

• Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information — 2500 block of Waco.

Thursday, April 25

• Parent escorted from East Elementary — during active CPS investigation. While the parent made no threats toward the school district, school resources officers and police were sent to the school to ensure the parent did not return.