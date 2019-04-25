The Potter County Commission recently received a report in anticipation of Amarillo city officials soon considering approval of a financial incentive request, which would grant a 90 percent property tax rebate for FirstBank Southwest Tower residential use. Officials said the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board has approved the request, which is expected to be addressed at the Amarillo City Council's next regular meeting on April 30.

"April 11, 2019, is when the TIRZ #1 board approved this financial incentive," Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services, said in addressing the Commissioners' Court on Monday. "Originally built as an office building in 1971, the applicants are proposing to convert the 10th and 11th floors into residential apartment units. The project will consist of converting 21,000-square-feet into approximately 12 to 18 units, depending on how they are laid out. The project will also involve a total of $2.5 million in construction costs."

Freeman said the project's developer is Chase Tower LLC, which he said is operated by Californian David Long. Officials said Long also owns The Atrium at Coulter Ridge at Coulter and I-40, noting leasing will be from $1,200 to $2,250 per month depending upon the unit size.

"The TIRZ incentive request is for 90 percent over 15 years, based on the base year of the 2019 value, which is $7.4 million," Freeman said. "There will be a 90 percent reimbursement over that 15-year time period. In addition to the $2.5 million they have proposed for the initial project, they have also done over $2 million in improvements over the last couple of years. This is a trial run to see if residential will do well."

Commissioner Mercy Murguia provided some feedback on the proposal.

"The lack of the step down with the 90 percent flat rate does make it difficult with the precedence," she said with regard to the TIRZ #1 Board's decision to adjust rebate percentages for every other project except those residential in scope. "For TIRZ #2, which does have a step down and is trying to model what TIRZ #1 is doing, it's difficult when you have these carve outs."

Murguia also said she would have liked to have seen a greater investment from the developer.

"If we're going to look at a rebate, I would like for us to look at the bigger thresholds, because that's really where the big incentive is," she said. "I believe $2.5 million is really not a lot in the development world. While $2.5 million in investment is a lot of money to a normal person, it seems like a low investment for a rebate."

Meanwhile, Aaron Emerson, of Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate, said the idea for leasing retail space in the tower derived from what he called a massive vacancy.

"Chase Bank vacated almost half the building at once," Emerson said. "Originally I looked at a couple of floors for residential use, and it was cost prohibitive at the time. We then began to lease office space quicker than we thought, and now we have gotten to a place where we are stabilized. It's the momentum of downtown that has sparked the idea. This is the current sexiness of downtown."