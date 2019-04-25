Monday, April 22

Reckless driver — 100 block of Early Boulevard, vehicle gone on officer’s arrival.

• Reckless driver — Wills Way. Officers made contact with caller. Caller was hallucinating seeing people who were not there. MHMR was called to scene. Caller was transported for mental evaluation.

Sunday, April 21

• Domestic disturbance — FM 3021, agency assist with sheriff’s office.

• Harassment — 500 block of Longhorn. Caller stated he was being harassed by ex-wife.

• Domestic disturbance — 200 block of Wills Way. Suicidal subject in house. Subject transported to BRMC ER.

Saturday, April 20

• Accident — 100 block of Early Boulevard, no injuries.

• Illegal dumping — 130 sudderth.

• Suspicious call — 400 block of Lucus. Car parked behind a church. Told to move on.

Friday, April 19

• Domestic disturbance — 100 block of Salt Creek Drive, verbal only.

• Burglary — 100 Block of Early Bpi;evade. vehicle broken into. Report taken.

• Civil Matter — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Found property — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Medical call — 200 block of Grand View. Lifeguard transported.

• Reckless driver — 900 block of Early Boulevard, vehicle located.

Wednesday, April 17

• Theft — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Domestic disturbance — 1100 block of Early Boulevard. Parties separated. No violence.

Tuesday, April 16

• Welfare check — 600 block of Early Boulevard, check welfare of female.

• Noise nuisance — 100 block of Salt Creek Road. Noise coming from house in 200 block.

• Burglary in progress — CR 381, agency assist with sheriff’s office.