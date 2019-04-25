Monday, April 22
Reckless driver — 100 block of Early Boulevard, vehicle gone on officer’s arrival.
• Reckless driver — Wills Way. Officers made contact with caller. Caller was hallucinating seeing people who were not there. MHMR was called to scene. Caller was transported for mental evaluation.
Sunday, April 21
• Domestic disturbance — FM 3021, agency assist with sheriff’s office.
• Harassment — 500 block of Longhorn. Caller stated he was being harassed by ex-wife.
• Domestic disturbance — 200 block of Wills Way. Suicidal subject in house. Subject transported to BRMC ER.
Saturday, April 20
• Accident — 100 block of Early Boulevard, no injuries.
• Illegal dumping — 130 sudderth.
• Suspicious call — 400 block of Lucus. Car parked behind a church. Told to move on.
Friday, April 19
• Domestic disturbance — 100 block of Salt Creek Drive, verbal only.
• Burglary — 100 Block of Early Bpi;evade. vehicle broken into. Report taken.
• Civil Matter — 900 block of Early Boulevard.
• Found property — 900 block of Early Boulevard.
• Medical call — 200 block of Grand View. Lifeguard transported.
• Reckless driver — 900 block of Early Boulevard, vehicle located.
Wednesday, April 17
• Theft — 900 block of Early Boulevard.
• Domestic disturbance — 1100 block of Early Boulevard. Parties separated. No violence.
Tuesday, April 16
• Welfare check — 600 block of Early Boulevard, check welfare of female.
• Noise nuisance — 100 block of Salt Creek Road. Noise coming from house in 200 block.
• Burglary in progress — CR 381, agency assist with sheriff’s office.