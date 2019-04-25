Lake Brownwood had “virtually crested” as of Thursday afternoon and was “plumb full,” Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen said.

The lake was actually a little more than plumb full as water poured over the spillway but caused no major flooding issues. The lake was 1.6 feet above spillway Thursday afternoon thanks to rainfall that varied from 2 inches to 5 inches, depending on the location, since Monday.

The walkway at the Wild Duck Marina was under water, and the road entering Deep Water Estates was under water and had been closed, Allen said. Some yards had water in them.

“We’re really good for what it could have been,” Allen said. “Everything’s saturated. All the creeks are running pretty full.”

The lake is in “great shape” as summer approaches, Allen said.

“It was very welcome,” Allen said of the rain. “It’s just a good rain event.”