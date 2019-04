Monday, April 22

• Credit/debit card abuse — CR 215

• Burglary of a building — Chaparral, two horse saddles taken

Tuesday, April 23

• Lost firearm — female reported the loss of her Smith and Wesson .38 special.

• Assault — Highway 279, male arrested.

Wednesday, April 24

• Criminal mischief — CR 105, Thrifty Park. Driver was “mudding” in vehicle, arrested.

• Animal bite — CR 130, Early. Pit bull attacked a cow.

• Vehicle theft — Highway 279.