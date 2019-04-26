Brown County commissioners will once again take up a matter related to the office of county fire marshal when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

County Judge Paul Lilly will present an agenda item worded “discussion and possible approval of drafting a new resolution to authorize the position of and create a job description for the office of Brown County fire marshal.”

Lilly said by email:

“I’m not asking them to approve a resolution at this time. I'm asking them to join with me in writing a new one that includes everything they wanted in the last one. This would be starting from square one again. They said that they didn't like the last one so I'm asking them to join with me in drafting a new one that has everyone's input included within it.”

In a related agenda item presented by commissioner Gary Worley, commissioners will discuss why the court earlier rescinded, in a 3-1 vote, a Feb. 11 resolution that had created the office of county fire marshal and appointed David Creed, who is the county’s emergency management coordinator, to the office.

In January, commissioners acted on a request by Lilly to appoint Creed as emergency management coordinator. Lilly said then that the intent was to have Creed become county fire marshal, an office that did not exist at that time.



On Feb. 11, commissioners acted on an agenda item that authorized Lilly to sign the resolution. The resolution, according to the agenda item, allowed Creed to apply for a county fire marshal’s license with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Commissioners said later they did not read the resolution before authorizing Lilly to sign it. Commissioners went on to learn that the resolution created the office of fire marshal and appointed Creed to that position, in addition to his duties as emergency management coordinator.

In other agenda items, commissioners will:

• Open and consider accepting bids for asphalt products, crushed stone, cold mix products and blasting and crushing of stone.

• Consider an application to install a private line on Vick Drive by the Brookesmith SUD.

• Consider a request by Matt Krischke, Brown County Information Technology, on enrolling Brown County in WarrantNow.

• Consider approving an interlock agreement for Brown County to house San Saba County inmates.

• Consider authorizing Sheriff Vance Hill to accept donations for the restoration of the SWAT armored vehicle.

• Consider approving updating and standardizing the process of filing subdivision plats.