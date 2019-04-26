Thrive Scholarship proponents are optimistic the endeavor will serve as a transformational initiative that will have a lasting impact on the area. The Thrive Scholarship is open to students any Amarillo Independent School District high school student, officials said, covering tuition, fees and book expenses for up to 60 credit hours at Amarillo College. Thrive students must enroll in Amarillo College for the upcoming semester and have up to three years to earn attain 60 hours.

"It's a unique thing in any community to be able to work together with key entities that are helping to make that Thrive Scholarship happen," Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation president and CEO, said. "That's the Amarillo EDC, the Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College and the Amarillo Area Foundation."

AISD high school students that graduate with an 80 or better qualify for the Thrive Scholarship, Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart, said. He added 95 percent of AISD students fit that criteria.

"We got started late," he said. "It was approved in July after most of the Amarillo ISD seniors had made decisions. Yet, of the 684 who were eligible, 503 took advantage of the Thrive Scholarship, which is really encouraging. As you know 33 percent of our citizenry has any post secondary credential. And if we are going to grow our economy, we got to make sure at least 50 percent of our citizens have a credential of some kind after high school. The Thrive Scholarship is our best bet to make that happen."

Thrive Scholarship students graduating from Amarillo College with 3.0 grade point average will receive a guaranteed $2,000 scholarship, Lowery-Hart said. And those graduates with a 3.5 GPA will receive a guaranteed $3,000 scholarship.

"West Texas A&M has now guaranteed scholarships to those students once they graduate with us," he said. "It's one more incentive to keep the best and brightest in our community. We know the minute someone leaves Amarillo, whether it's to go to a school downstate or another part of the country, they are less likely to come back home."

Lowery-Hart said he has a lot of hope for the program.

"Our biggest battle wasn't between AC, WT and (Texas) Tech," he said. "The battle was between going somewhere and nowhere. Because of Thrive, the majority of AISD graduates are starting somewhere, rather than nowhere. That's the economic foundation that can change the path for our community."