SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Westbound Texas 71

at U.S. 183 to be closed

Westbound Texas 71 at U.S. 183 will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday to allow for demolition of a bridge at the interchange.

During the closure, traffic on westbound Texas 71 will be diverted onto northbound U.S. 183. To regain access to 71, drivers will make a U-turn on 183 north of Patton Avenue, and take southbound 183 to the exit for westbound 71. To accommodate the detour, there will also be a left lane closure on southbound U.S. 183 between Thompson Lane and Patton Avenue.

The closure is expected to affect drivers leaving Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, as well as drivers heading west into Austin from areas such as Bastrop County.

The closure is related to the replacement of several bridges at the U.S. 183 and Texas 71 interchange as part of the 183 South Project. The bridges are being realigned to accommodate expansion of the 71 corridor. The new bridges will be taller to reduce the risk of damage from oversized vehicles.

LEANDER

Meet the three finalists

for fire chief Sunday

The public can meet the three candidates in the running to be the new chief of the Leander Fire Department from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St.

Attendees will hear brief presentations from each finalist and have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss topics. Former Chief Bill Gardner retired Feb. 15, and the city announced Assistant Fire Chief Rob Curr as interim chief and hired Strategic Government Resources to oversee the executive recruitment process.

The finalists are Robin Bergerson, a deputy fire chief for the city of Waco; James Self, an assistant fire chief for the city of Arlington; and William Wusterhausen, an assistant fire chief for the city of Round Rock.

Finalists will participate in one last round of interviews next week before a selection is made in May.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Rep. Talarico to host

town halls across district

State Rep. James Talarico, D-District 52, will host a series of town halls Sunday as he walks 25 miles across the length of the district.

The town halls will be at 11 a.m. at Curb Side Coffee House, 111 W. Second St., Taylor; 3 p.m. at Hutto City Hall, 500 W. Live Oak St.; and the Long Branch Saloon, 107 W. Main St., Round Rock.

He will be joined on the walk by community leaders and advocates. The walk will be streamed live on Facebook.

WIMBERLEY

Butterfly Festival

takes place Saturday

The 21st annual Butterfly Festival will run from 9 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens, 1101 RM 2325.

The festival will include activities throughout the day, including a flight house, obstacle course, maze, pirate and princess tents and bounce houses; craft stations to build lollipop flowers, bug magnets, ornaments, bookmarks, jewelry, seed crafts and cookie decorating; and free activities including butterfly releases every 30 minutes, fish viewing, educational talks and miniature horses.

Vendors will have merchandise, food and drinks for sale throughout the day.

Admission is free, but some activities cost money. Wristbands are available for purchase for unlimited visits to all activities.

For more information: emilyann.org/butterfly.html.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Día de la Familia festival

takes place Saturday

Austin Community College will host the 13th annual Dí­a de la Familia Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the ACC Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd.

The interactive, family friendly event celebrates Mexican-American culture and traditions and gives visitors a chance to learn about college programs and services at ACC.

The free event will include children’s activities, prizes, refreshments and entertainment provided by Los Texas Wranglers, McCallum High School Ballet Folklorico and the Ortega Elementary School Superstar Choir.

SAN MARCOS

E. Hopkins Street to close

for railroad line work

The Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to close East Hopkins Street between the intersections of Charles Austin Drive and Thorpe Lane from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for a rail line replacement.

Westbound traffic should take southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, then northbound Loop 82 to access Hopkins Street. Eastbound traffic should take southbound Loop 82, then northbound I-35 frontage road to access Texas 80.

This is a full closure; no traffic will be allowed through the intersection during construction.

