A traffic stop Friday in Brownwood led to the seizure of just under 12 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Cicso women, police said.

Ashlie Williams, 31, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Brown County Jail records state. Samantha Wills, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers made a traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clements. Officers believed the two female occupants appeared to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic substance.

Officers recovered a baggy with less than a gram of methamphetamine from one suspect and recovered 11 grams of methamphetamine from the other suspect’s backpack.

Officers also located a digital scale and several small unused Ziploc baggies, items commonly used by drug traffickers to sell illegal narcotics, police said.

In other incidents:

Friday, April 26

• Criminal mischief — 1600 block of Melwood.

• Theft — Walmart, citation issued.

• Warrant service — 500 block of East Commerce. Officers responded to report of found property, located male with warrant.

• Domestic — 2600 bloc of Avenue I, male arrested for possession of marijuana.

Saturday, April 27

• Suspicious — 500 block of Walnut, officers responded to report of someone being outside a residence, arrested male with warrant.

• Criminal mischief — 1400 block of Waco.

• Theft — United Supermarkets, shoplifting suspect arrested.

Sunday, April 28

• Pedestrian stop — 500block of Elm, female arrested.