Brown County will hold a pair of National Day of Prayer events Thursday.

The first will take place at noon in Brownwood and on Monday was moved from Pat Coursey Park to the Adams Street Community Center due to a rainy forecast.

“A representative from Brownwood Parks and Rec called me and pointed out that the weeklong forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain each day the rest of this week, so the Brownwood National Day of Prayer event is going to be moving inside the Adams Street Community Center like we had to do last year because of the rain,” said Rick Phelps, National Day of Prayer organizer. “We're going to go ahead and make that call now opposed to setting everything up and then it start raining and we're in a rush to move it.”

Shea Alexander will sing the National Anthem at the Brownwood event, while Catfish Baird will do so in Early, where the National Day of Prayer event will take place at 6 p.m. at the new Early Visitors and Events Center. Area pastors will attend both events as well.

“National Day of Prayer encourages you to pray for your local leaders, state leaders, and national leaders, and they actually lay it down for you,” Phelps said. “This year's theme is 'Love One Another' and with the climate we're in right now with so much hatred involved in politics and so many other things in the world, this is a perfect time for people regardless of denomination to come together to do the one thing we all do, which is pray.”

The national observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place in Washington, D.C. between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and be can livestreamed at nationaldayofprayer.org.

According to its official website, “The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Our Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.”