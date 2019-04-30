If the revitalized Brownwood Hotel was reopened, would your visitors be interested in staying there?

That’s a question in a direct email survey being conducted by Houston-based McCaslin Hotel Consulting. The consultant has been hired by the Brownwood Municipal Development District (BMDD) to conduct a feasibility study on renovating the multi-story hotel in downtown Brownwood.

The consultant is asking companies and organizations who have visitors with overnight stays to complete the survey. Topics include the rates visitors would be willing to pay, the types of events the company or organization holds, the number of rooms needed and the number of breakout rooms required.

In March, Brownwood City Council members ratified the BMDD’s action in hiring McCaslin Consulting to conduct the feasibility study at a cost of $30,000 plus out-of-pocket expenses of up to $5,000.



Ray Tipton, executive director of the BMDD, told council members in March the BMDD received a proposal, at the BMDD’s request, to conduct the study. A developer has expressed interest in the property and the study is a “needed first step” in the process of working with the developer, Tipton said then. He did not name the developer.



“It’s always been everybody’s dream locally — ‘let’s do something with the Brownwood Hotel,’” Tipton told the council. “I hear that time and again.”



If the developer doesn’t take on the project, the city “will have a tool which is a necessary first step in getting this project done,” Tipton said.



With the study, the city and BMDD will own the information and can use it to recruit investors and developers, Tipton said. It will be similar to retail market studies used in the past to help recruit new businesses, Tipton told council members.



Consultant Randy McCaslin has been to town and conducted a week’s worth of interviews, Tipton said.

“The interesting part about this is, just the fact that we’re doing a feasibility study has generated a lot of interest and excitement locally, including individuals who doesn’t live in town any more,” Tipton said “I feel like if we can prove the project’s feasible, the community is going the embrace the project in the future.”