The work of the Brown County Jail staff has not gone unnoticed.

Sheriff Vance Hill told the commissioners court Monday about the annual no-notice inspection of the jail, conducted about two weeks ago by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which resulted in a zero-deficiency report.

“For the first time I remember, we had a perfect score,” Hill told the court. “That’s pretty much unheard of.”

Hill said the jail commission referenced the kitchen remodel that’s under way in the jail, made necessary because drainage water from sinks was seeping through the floor.

The commission noted that the jail staff is taking steps to correct the issue without being required by the commission to do so, Hill said.

County Judge Paul Lilly congratulated Hill on the inspection’s results and handed the sheriff a framed certificate.

Hill said he commends his entire jail staff and told the court he particularly recognizes Capt. Becky Caffey, chief deputy of corrections, Capt. Les Karnes, jail administrator, Lt. Melanie Dees and Lt. Chuck Lawson.

An April 15 letter from the jail standards commission stated the jail was in compliance with commission standards and acknowledged the “excellent work of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.”

The letter also congratulated the commissioners court for providing budgetary support.

In other business, commissioners:

• Authorized Hill to accept additional donations for the renovation of the armored SWAT vehicle.

• Authorized Hill to enter an inter-local agreement to house San Saba County inmates in the Brown County Jail.

• Opened and accepted bids for asphalt products, crushed stone, cold mix products and blasting and crushing of stone.

• Agreed to enter the county in the WarrantNow program, which allows officers to apply for a warrant online.