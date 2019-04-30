The man who allegedly struck Glen Rose city councilman Chris Bryant with a vehicle on Easter Sunday has officially been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child.

Matt Schieffer, 44, was released from the Somervell County Jail after posting bond; meanwhile Bryant continues the path to recovery.

Bryant said he has a concussion, dislocated shoulder and hip, and injuries to his lower back, knee and elbow.

“I’m doing better,” Bryant told the Reporter on Tuesday. “I have a separated shoulder so I will have surgery.”

Bryant said the justice of the peace has issued protective orders for Bryant and Schieffer’s wife and kids.

On the night of the accident, Bryant told the Reporter that he and three others were driving home from a convenience store about 2 a.m. on Easter Sunday when they noticed that Schieffer was following them.

Bryant said after Schieffer blocked him in with his vehicle, he and another man identified as Juan Delgado reportedly got out of the vehicle, but "did not confront" Schieffer because his children were with him.

"I told him to take the kids home," Bryant said.

As Bryant and Delgado made their way back to their vehicle, Schieffer allegedly sped up and struck both men.

Bryant said the dispute had been brewing for weeks as tensions escalated between Bryant and Schieffer.

Bryant told the Reporter in an interview last week that he is involved with Schieffer’s estranged wife.

Bryant also said he is back to working on city business and has been communicating with city officials by email.

“I plan to be at the May meeting,” he said.