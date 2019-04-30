The Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School is the highest performing Austin-area high school and ranks among the best in Texas, according to a new national list.

LASA, a magnet school in the Austin district, ranked No. 5 in the state on the new list, and No. 28 in the country, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report best high schools rankings.

This year's list ranks more than 17,000 high schools nationwide. The rankings are determined using six criteria including performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.

Here are the other Central Texas high schools ranked among the top 100 in the Lone Star state:

• Westlake Academy Charter school (13 in state; 116 in the country).

• The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in the Austin school district (19 in state; 137 in the country).

• KIPP Austin Collegiate, a charter school (31 in state; 198 in the country).

• Westlake High School in the Eanes school district (37 in state; 241 in country).

• Meridian School, a charter (39 in state; 249 in country).

• Westwood High School in the Round Rock district (53 in state; 304 in country).

• Vandegrift High School in the Leander school district (72 in state; 509 in country).

• Chaparral Star Academy, a charter (83 in state; 662 in country).

• NYOS Charter School (91 in state; 776 in country).

• Harmony Science Academy, a charter (95 in state; 827 in country).

• Round Rock High School in the Round Rock district (99 in state; 907 in country).