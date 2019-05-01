CENTRAL TEXAS

Veterans asked to take

needs assessment survey

Combined Arms, the city of Austin and TexVet have partnered to conduct a needs assessment survey for the veteran community of Austin and the Central Texas area of Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties.

The anonymous survey is open through Friday.

Veterans, current service members, family members of veterans and/or service members and those who work for and/or volunteer with veteran-serving organizations are asked to participate in the survey. Community responses will help shape the area’s policy and determine the application of resources for future veterans’ programs.

To take the survey: bit.ly/2uXosbj.

AUSTIN

Library branches

to be closed Friday

The Austin Public Library system, including the Central Library, branch libraries, Recycled Reads and the Austin History Center, will be closed Friday to accommodate staff development.

For more information: 512-974-7400; library.austintexas.gov.

TAYLOR

City Council names

new city manager

Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell has announced that the City Council has approved a contract with Brian LaBorde to serve as the next city manager.

LaBorde, who currently serves as city manager in Keene, south of Fort Worth, will be responsible for executing the policies and objectives of the City Council. He will report directly to the council, overseeing the daily operations of the city and coordinating all city department activities and functions. He will begin his new duties May 27.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

'Road to El Dorado'

shown Friday in park

The Austin Parks Foundation will screen “The Road to El Dorado” at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Dick Nichols Park, 8011 Beckett Road.

Movies in the Park is a series of free films shown outdoors at city parks. Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome. Every screening will be accompanied by local food trucks. Alcoholic beverages glass and plastic foam are not permitted in any of the parks.

Other films in the series will be “The Little Mermaid,” “Clueless,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “Space Jam,” “Freaky Friday” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

For the schedule and locations: austinparks.org/movies.

ELGIN

Relay for Life

takes place Saturday

Relay for Life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Elgin Elementary School, 1005 W. Second St.

The event will include opening and closing ceremonies, a survivor and caregiver walk, and a luminaria ceremony.

For information or to register to walk: relayforlife.org/elgintx.

LIBERTY HILL

Road improvement work

begins near Seward Junction

Williamson County and city of Liberty Hill officials broke ground Monday on improvements for a southern loop around Seward Junction. The project will build a new two-lane road in the ultimate right-of-way for a six-lane divided facility.

The project is divided into two sections. The Seward Junction Southeast project goes from U.S. 183 at County Road 259 to Texas 29 at County Road 266. The Seward Junction Southwest project goes from Texas 29 at County Road 213 to U.S. 183 at County Road 259.

Both sections are anticipated to be completed in early 2020.

SAN MARCOS

Business talk offered

Wednesday afternoon

The Greater San Marcos Partnership will sponsor “BIZtalks: Start Small, Grow Big” from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Star Park, 3055 Hunter Road.

Rex Steele, of the Small Business Development Center, will speak about how to take a small business and scale it effectively. The event will include light refreshments and a networking happy hour.

Registration is required at conta.cc/2LdsHdA.

— American-Statesman staff