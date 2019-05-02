A 14-year-old Bangs Middle School student, detained on an allegation of sexually assaulting a female student last month at the school, will remain held pending another hearing in 10 days, a judge ruled Thursday.

The boy, who is charged with aggravated sexual assault, appeared before Brown County Court-at-Law Judge Sam Moss in a detention hearing. Defense attorney Tommy Adams asked Moss to release the boy to the custody of his great-grandparents, who are raising him.

The boy is being held in a Taylor County juvenile facility, and Moss ordered the boy returned to the facility after finding the boy is a danger to himself and others.

Bangs Police Chief Jorge Camarillo said after the hearing the alleged offense occurred April 23. Camarillo said it is alleged to have occurred in a room that serves as a changing area and rest room in the school's drama area.

Police have been told the boy was startled when someone knocked on the door, and the girl make an outcry to her parents who contacted law enforcement, Camarillo said.

Bangs police took the boy into custody Thursday at the school on a directive to apprehend, Camarillo said. He declined further comment.

Brown County Attorney Shane Britton elicited testimony from Lisa Ritter, chief juvenile probation officer for the county, who said she had read the offense report from the Bangs Police Department. Ritter answered “yes” when Britton asked her if the offense was “particularly troubling and violent.”

Ritter, who said the boy does not have a criminal history, said she believed the boy would be dangerous to himself and others if released “due to the nature of the offense and injuries to the victim.” Britton did not ask Ritter to elaborate.

The boy’s great-grandmother, testifying as a defense witness, said the allegation “caught us all by surprise.” She said if the boy was released to her and her husband, they would dis-enroll him from Bangs Middle School and home-school him.

She said the boy would remain in their home with no access to a vehicle or money, and would not be allowed to go anywhere over the summer. She said she doesn’t believe her great-grandson is a danger to the public.

Moss, in announcing the boy will remain in custody, said the boy is accused of a “pretty egregious” offense. “It’s violent, and it would cause me concern if I was a member of the public and had children or a daughter who are in school with you,” Moss said.

“Therefore, he will be detained, at least for 10 more days.”

Moss said the defense would have another opportunity then to try to persuade Moss that the boy is not a danger and should be released. “It could be different in 10 days,” Moss said. “We’ll see what unfolds.”