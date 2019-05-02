After a lackluster turnout for early voting, residents in Brownwood, Bangs, Blanket and Early will go to the polls in city elections Saturday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Brownwood, voters will decide between Brownwood City Council incumbent Jerry DeHay and challenger Walker Willey in Ward 5. Voting is at the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

In Early, Mayor Bob Mangrum is challenged by Sean Fulton. Mangrum defeated Fulton and another challenger, Frankie Wilder, in the 2017 city election. Voting is at the Early Business Complex, 104 Industrial in Early.

In Bangs, voters will choose between Sheila Roberts or Gregory E. MacDonald for an unexplored term.

Also in Bangs, residents will vote for or against the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to provide revenue for street repair and maintenance.

Blanket residents will be asked to vote for or aganist the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 1 percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

The seven-day early voting period ended Tuesday with a total of 270 casting ballots from the four municipalities — 167 in Brownwood, 78 in Early, 16 and Bangs and nine in Blanket, Elections Administrator Larry Franks said.

“I don’t know that I have ever seen such a low turnout,” Franks said, adding that he fears the turnout will be low Saturday.