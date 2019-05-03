Friday, April 26

• Theft — Old Comanche Road.

Saturday, April 27

• Public intoxication — FM 3254.

• Assault — Highway 183, May.

• Assault — Brown County Jail, altercation between two inmates.

Sunday, April 28

• Disorderly conduct — Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Subject taken to hospital after suicide attempt, threatened, yelled and cursed at hospital staff and anyone who walked past his room. Medically cleared, arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Theft of service/criminal mischief — Flagship Inn, female damaged room and left without paying bill.

• Theft — Highway 279, named suspect stole item from store.

Monday, April 29

• Criminal mischief — 3900 block of Highway 377 South.

• Theft — 700 block of Avenue D.

• Criminal trespass warning — CR 319 in Early, unwanted person.

• Abandoned vehicle — Highway 377/FM 1467.

Tuesday, April 30

• Vehicle burglary — 200 block of North Main.

• Scam — 700 block of West Commerce.

Wednesday, May 1

• Dine and dash — Skillet’s in Brownwood.

• Vehicle theft — 300 block of North Fisk.

• Burglary of a habitation — 1800 block of Stewart.

• Theft — 300 block of East Commerce.

• DWI — 2500 block of Vine.

Thursday, May 2

• Domestic — 1800 block of Austin.

• Assault — 2000 block of Brady.