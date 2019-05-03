“Some people play in rock bands, and others live in the outdoors with their toys.”

That’s one expiation of the activity known as “mudding” on the website Yahoo Answers.

Mudding may be fun, but it is also illegal unless it’s done on private property with the landowner’s permission, Sheriff Vance Hill said.

“I want to remind everyone that mudding in bar ditches is a criminal offense,” Hill said. “You can and will be arrested when caught. Mudding causes drainage issues and the ruts may cause damage to mowing equipment.

“The only place you can mud is on private property with the landowner’s consent.”

Deputies recently arrested a 30-year-old man on a criminal mischief charge after being dispatched to the Thrifty Park. Deputies went there on a report that a vehicle was mudding off the road and was stuck in a ditch.

“The charge is criminal mischief and it can be a felony,” Hill said. “That depends on the monetary expense of the repairs.”

The man who was arrested was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $750 under $2,500, a Class A misdemeanor. The man is free on $3,000 bond.