In accordance with the 2019 National Day of Prayer, a group of worshippers gathered at the Amarillo House of Prayer on Thursday to petition nationwide divine guidance.

"Our vision and mission statement for the Amarillo House of Prayer is we exist to promote unity and to help pastors and ministers who are the Amarillo body of Christ - so that they may become an army of God," Harold Oleson, Amarillo House of Prayer prayer coordinator, said. "When they become an army of God, we can take the city and seek God for the city. And the way that's going to happen is through the clergy leadership."

The National Day of Prayer, which this year carries the theme "Prayer for America: Love One Another," was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, officials said. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.

Amarillo House of Prayer service attendees offered praise and worship, as well as personal reflection, with individual petitioners offering prayer for the Seven Centers of Cultural Influence in the form of government, the military, media arts, business, education, church and family.

"We thank you for our nation, Lord Jesus," Amarillo House of Prayer Co-Pastor Lana Meyerholtz said in prayer. "We pray for salvation for the United States of America, so that the hearts of men and women receive. We ask you to bless those who are in authority, our President, our Vice President, those in Congress and those in the public domain. May they begin to listen to your voice and believe in truth and righteousness. We come against the spirit of deceit and deception and thank you because we are a mighty army in the kingdom of God."

Organizers said prayer is essential to every element of life.

"Our nation is really in trouble," Amarillo House of Prayer Co-Pastor William "Bill" Meyerholtz said. "Actually our whole world is in trouble. I remember a story my pastor used to tell about the Titanic going down. Somebody said 'we need to pray - and someone responded, it's come to that?'. There's something about prayer most people don't want to do. I want you to remember prayer time as a seed you are sowing for a harvest of a better nation to live in and to pass on to others."