A Brownwood woman is accused of having sexual contact with male residents at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions while working as a staff member there.

Cailey Laughard, 22, was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday on two charges of sexual assault of a child and one charge of engaging in improper sexual activity with a person in custody or under supervision, jail records state.

Laughard is free on bonds totaling $75,000.

According to three affidavits filed by deputy Peggy Dirickson, a peace officer with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department — Office of Inspector General:

• Dirickson and Lt. Walker Willey interviewed a 17-year-old male resident who alleged Laughard had sexual contact with him in a dorm laundry room on Jan. 5.

• Dirickson and Willey interviewed a male under 17 who alleged Laughard had sexual contact in the same laundry room.

• Dirickson and Willey interviewed a male under 17 who alleged Laughard had sexual contact with him in a dorm staff office.