Matt Tumlinson’s largest piece of brass canvas artwork so far has been for his hometown of Early.

He was asked to do a painting on his signature brass canvas of bullet shell casings of the Texas flag for the lobby of the new City of Early Visitors and Events Center that opened March 29.

On March 21, Tumlinson delivered a 4-by-6 foot painting of the Texas flag that included approximately 3,000 shell casings and weighed about 200 pounds. It took six men to lift the flag to its place high on the wall above the receptionist’s window in the lobby of the visitors and events center.

“It’s the biggest piece I’ve ever done,” Tumlinson said. “I don’t think I’ll do one that big again just because of the sheer size of it and the time to do it.”

He drew up some initial sketches and exchanged ideas with the folks at the visitors center before working on the project.

“I knew it was going in the new welcome center and it was going to be the face of the community. It needed to be something that would showcase Early in a nutshell,” Tumlinson said. “They let me off the leash, so to speak, and allowed me to be creative.”

Cookie Donahoo, venue and event coordinator for the new center, was thrilled with Tumlinson’s offering.

“Matt is a truly a humble guy, very down to earth. And his talent for art is outrageous,” Donahoo said. “We asked for something with the Texas flag, and we wanted him to do it on shell casings. I was in awe of his work. I turned out better than I ever could have imagined.”

Tumlinson also painted the Early, Texas, mural at McDonald Park.

His work can be viewed at www.tumlinsonart.com.