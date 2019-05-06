In a mere three years, Chris Beard has built a nationally competitive Texas Tech men’s basketball program, and as is the case when a coach enjoys unprecedented levels of success, he or she finds her way onto the national radar as an attractive candidate for virtually every coaching vacancy that pops up.

Sometimes, coaches try to leverage this appeal, kicking the tires on other programs and sending signals they might be available. Other times, they say the right things and recommit to the program where they’ve been successful. West Texans likely can recall both situations occurring in the not so distant past.

That’s why it was refreshing to see Beard and Tech agree to a second contract extension in as many years with last week’s announcement that the AP national coach of the year had signed a deal that pays him an average of $4.575 million per year and keeps him in Lubbock through the 2024-25 season.

Beard, who directed the Red Raiders to the national championship game in a year where Tech was picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Big 12 Conference, is rightfully now among the best-paid coaches in the country. According to our story, he is third behind Duke’s Mike Kryzewski and Kentucky’s John Calipari.

“Thank you to President (Lawrence) Schovanec, (athletic director) Kirby Hocutt, (deputy AD) Tony Hernandez, Chancellor (Tedd) Mitchell and the Board of Regents for making this strong commitment to me and our men’s basketball program,” Beard said in a statement reported in our story. “Thank you to our players and staff, both former and current, for your commitment to winning.”

The lucrative extension represents another swiftly bold and proper move under the leadership of Hocutt, who has pushed virtually all of the right buttons since arriving at Tech. The university has enjoyed enviable athletic success in almost all of its programs. Hocutt has made difficult personnel moves when they had to be made and rewarded success in a dynamic way that underscores the importance of athletics to Tech’s overall mission.

“In only three years, Chris Beard has elevated Texas Tech to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Hocutt said in a statement reported in our story. “The 2018 Elite Eight, and this year’s appearance in the national championship game has raised the entire profile of Texas Tech Athletics and is a source of great pride for all Red Raiders.”

During the 2017-18 season, the Raiders reached a regional final for the first time in school history before falling to eventual national champ Villanova. In the season just completed, Tech compiled a 31-7 mark, including five wins in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Virginia in overtime in the national title game.

As the season drew toward a conclusion, Beard’s name was mentioned in connection with several job openings, although it’s important to point out the coach expressed no interest in any job other than Tech, which has been his total focus since arriving on campus.

“I am appreciative of the continued loyalty and personal commitment that Chris has made to continue to lead our program into the future,” Hocutt said in our story.

Loyalty is a much-admired quality in West Texas, and Red Raider fans across the country are appreciative of Beard’s loyalty to the school and the way it is being rewarded and acknowledged by Tech. The program's future is brighter than ever as a result.