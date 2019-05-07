An attempt to rob an apartment resident of marijuana early Tuesday morning led to the arrests of one man on an aggravated robbery charge and two apartment residents on drug charges, Brownwood police said.

Stephen Tackett, 24, was booked into the Brown County Jail on the robbery charge after the 12:30 a.m. incident in the 300 block of Bluffview, police said. Tackett remained jailed Tuesday afternoon with no bond set.

Trevor King, 21, and McKinzie Smith, 22, were booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana between, police said.

More arrests are expected.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched to a north Brownwood apartment complex regarding a fight in progress and arrived to see a small group of people fighting at the landing of a stairwell. Officers intervened and began an investigation.

Officers learned two men arrived at the apartment intending to rob one of the residents of marijuana.

The two struck the resident in the head with a shotgun, police said. Tackett was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail on the robbery charge.

Officers interviewed the residents of the apartment, identified as King and Smith. The two told officers they consumed marijuana in their apartment but denied still possessing any, police said. Both denied officers consent to search the apartment.

Officers obtained a search warrant and located more than 4 ounces of marijuana and approximately 25grams of THC concentrate along with equipment and material for packaging and sale, police said.

Based on these findings, King and Smith were arrested.

In other incidents:

Thursday, May 2

• Animal at large — 2300 block of Calvert. Dog killed chickens, owner cited.

Friday, May 3

• Exploitation of child/injured/disabled — 1000 block of Avenue W.

• Theft — 700 block of West Commerce, carton of cigarettes stolen from Food Mart.

• Traffic stop — 300 block of Main, arrest made for driving with invalid license.

Saturday, May 4

• Domestic — 2400 Good Shepherd, arrest made.

• Vehicle theft — 1500 block of Eighth.

Sunday, May 5

• Vehicle burglary — 1500 block of Waco.

• Theft — Walmart.

• Disorderly conduct — 500 block of East Commerce, officers dispatched on assault report. One transported by EMS to emergency room.