GEORGETOWN

Reopening of businesses

celebrated Saturday

The city of Georgetown will celebrate the grand reopening of businesses along Williams Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Lone Star Circle of Care, 2425 Williams Drive.

The free, family friendly event is a celebration of the businesses affected by the recent weeks-long evacuations in and around the intersection of Williams Drive and River Bend due to a natural gas leak. It will include remarks from Mayor Dale Ross and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, complimentary food and beverages, a dunk tank, bounce house, face painting and live music.

For more information: gtxbacktobiz.com.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

U.S.-Africa conference runs

Thursday through Sunday

The fifth annual U.S.-Africa Cultural Expo, Business Matchmaking and Awards Conference will run Thursday through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 6121 Interstate 35 North.

The expo aims at promoting cultural exchanges and increasing bilateral trade and investment relations between Africa and the United States. Conference features include business-to-business matchmaking appointments, global expansion strategies for business, market intelligence for companies wanting to do business in Africa or the United States, industry-specific networking sessions and pairing companies with potential partners or investors.

Tickets start at $40 for all-access tickets and are available at bit.ly/2J45Y1P.

KYLE

Medicare workshop

set for Thursday morning

A Medicare Made Easy workshop will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Kyle Public Library, 550 Scott St.

Attendees can discover Medicare options, eligibility rules and sign-up time frames at this free, educational workshop.

CEDAR PARK

Jazz & Art on Main

set for this weekend

The city of Cedar Park will host Jazz & Art on Main from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St.

The free festival will include performances from eight jazz ensembles, artwork for sale from 63 artists and artisans, food concessions for sale and children’s activities, such as a chalk wall, coloring station and an area to try instruments.

For more information: www.cedarparktexas.gov.

WIMBERLEY

Garden Club hosts

benefit tour Saturday

The Wimberley Garden Club will present its 24th annual garden tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at seven local gardens in Wimberley.

Attendees can view the gardens, learn about sustainable gardening practices, meet artists from the Wimberley Valley Art League and shop for native plants and garden art. Proceeds will benefit the Wimberley Community Gardens.

The cost is $20, and tickets are available through Wednesday at wimberleygardenclub.org or through Saturday at the Wimberley Valley Visitor Center, 14100 RM 12.

GEORGETOWN

Square dance fest

runs Friday, Saturday

The Austin Square and Round Dance Association will host the 71st annual Mid-Tex Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 and 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will be at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

Friday events will include pre-rounds and a mainstream/plus dance. Saturday will include workshops from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and dances from 6:30 to 10 p.m., as well as a silent auction. The festival will also include vendors, a gift card raffle and 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $10 for Friday, $10 for Saturday workshops, $20 for Saturday dances or $30 for all events. Spectators and those not dancing can attend for free.

For more information and registration forms: asrda.org.

BASTROP

YMCA to screen 'Sing'

at Bob Bryant Park

The Bastrop YMCA will screen the animated film “Sing” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob Bryant Park, 600 Charles Blvd.

Family friendly activities will be held before the film, which will start a dark. Popcorn will be available for free, and beverages will be for sale.

LOCKHART

Weekend book sale

to benefit library

The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library will host a book sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 217 S. Main St.

Proceeds will benefit the library and library programs.

For more information: 512-398-3223.

— American-Statesman staff