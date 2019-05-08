8:30 p.m. update: Barton Creek rose above flood stage Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8 p.m., the creek's waters had risen to 9.1 feet at Loop 360, and the creek's flood stage is at 8 feet.

Meteorologists expect the creek to continue to rise to 12 feet by early Thursday and expect waters to recede later in the morning.

Drivers should not drive through flooded roads or around barricades.

3:20 p.m. update: A flood warning for Onion Creek at U.S. 183 is in effect until Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Onion Creek is expected to rise above flood stage by late Wednesday afternoon and continue to rise through the night, the weather service said.

The creek waters are expected to recede Thursday morning.

The stage was at 15.2 feet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the creek's flood stage is 17 feet.

In Johnson City, the flood warning continues for the Pedernales River until Thursday afternoon. At 3 p.m., the river was at 18.1 feet, and its flood stage is 14 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring in Johnson City, and major flooding is expected in the future. The Pedernales River will continue rising to near 20.2 feet by late Wednesday afternoon, and the flood waters are expected to recede early tomorrow.

"At 19 feet, major flooding makes secondary and primary roads below Stonewall to Lake Travis very dangerous," the weather service said in a statement.

3 p.m. update: A flash flood watch continues for Travis, Hays and Williamson counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.



Meanwhile, power outages continued for about 1,300 Austin Energy customers, with about 440 of them clustered in southeast Austin near McKinney Falls State Park.

As the strong thunderstorms that delivered up to 3 inches of rainfall in some parts of Central Texas moved north and east, some the heavy rainfall was still affecting the Austin area east of Interstate 35, including Elgin in northern Bastrop County.

The Elgin school district was asking parents with students who ride Bus 4 to pick up their students from school because water was pooling on Old Sayers Road, Elgin police said. Multiple roads were closed because of flooding: Klaus Lane at U.S. 290 is barricaded; Avenue C in front of the school district’s administration building is closed; Q.S. Goins Lane, from Avenue J to Second Street, is closed; Austin Street is closed between Main Street and the railroad tracks.

1:50 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Barton Creek at Loop 360 South Austin until Thursday afternoon, as the river is expected to rise above flood stage by Friday evening.



Forecasters said the creek at 1 p.m. had risen to 6.3 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The weather service expects that, by nightfall, it will have risen to 9.5 feet, which is minor flood stage. People who have homes or businesses along the water are asked to monitor weather forecasts.

Significant rises are expected at Barton Springs Pool, too, forecasters said.

Meteorologists say the creek will fall below flood stage by early Thursday.

1:15 p.m. update: More than 8,500 Austin Energy customers were without power, according to the utility's outage map.



Power outages that began around 11:30 a.m. affected about 5,690 customers in Southwest Austin. Crews were expected to restore electricity around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Another 1,370 customers clustered in the Northwest Hills neighborhood of Northwest Austin also were without power. Austin Energy was unclear when their electricity would be restored.

The rest of the Austin Energy outages were scattered largely on the city's west and north side.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Pedernales River at Johnson City until Thursday evening. At noon Wednesday, the river was staging at 11 feet, only 3 feet shy of flood stage. Forecasters expected the river to rise to near 17.3 feet by the late afternoon before falling below flood stage Thursday morning.

12:15 p.m. update: A flash flood warning is in effect for Hays and Comal counties until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday as thunderstorms drop heavy rain on the region.

The National Weather Service says 1 to 2 inches of rain is falling in the warned area, with isolated pockets of up to 4 inches, and it expects that flash flooding will begin soon. Areas that could be affected include Wimberley, Canyon Lake and Dripping Springs, which got a massive rainfall on Friday that caused widespread flooding.

Forecasters are advising people not to cross flooded roads.

The service has also issued a flood advisory for Travis and Williamson counties until 3:15 p.m. since those places are also seeing heavy rainfall of about an inch to 2 inches in places that could result in minor flooding. The advisory area includes the cities of Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor and Elgin.

A severe thunderstorm near Hutto is dropping torrential rainfall and moving northeast at around 60 mph, the service says. Forecasters say 60 mph wind gusts are also possible with the storm, which could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

12:05 p.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. for northern Travis and southwestern Williamson counties, the National Weather Service said.

As with earlier thunderstorm warnings issued for other parts of the Austin metro area, hazards include 60-mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding or trees, forecasters said. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with these storms.

Locations affected by the warning include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Pflugerville, Hutto and Leander.

11:05 a.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Hays, western Travis and northern Blanco counties until noon Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Hazards include 60-mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding or trees, forecasters said. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with these storms.

1110am radar update@UTAustin … t'storms moving this way quickly… be prepared for strong winds and frequent lightning as these storms move eastward our way… the yellow box is a severe thunderstorm WARNING valid til noon#UTReady#txwx@UTAustinPolice@UTAustinSafetypic.twitter.com/JAAmIJojvd

— Troy Kimmel (@troykimmelwx)May 8, 2019

10:55 a.m. update: Doppler radar images show a band of severe thunderstorms, stretching from Kerrville north to Kingsland and past Lake Buchanan, is moving steadily northeast and soaking the Hill Country counties west of the Austin metro area.

The National Weather Service reported strong, gusty winds moving along U.S. 290 between Fredericksburg and Cherry Springs in central Gillespie County. At 10:49 a.m., parts of Gillespie County were receiving a half-inch to a full inch of rain in 15 to 30 minutes from the storms.

More than an inch of rain has fallen since midnight in and around Fredericksburg, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The LCRA, which manages the Highland Lakes along the Colorado for hydroelectric power and flood control, is keeping tabs on the heavy rainfall in the Hill Country watersheds that feed the lakes.

One floodgate is partially open at Tom Miller Dam, which creates Lake Austin.

"However, this could change as we get more rainfall," LCRA spokeswoman Clara Tuma said. "LCRA is monitoring rainfall and inflows and is ready to open additional floodgates along the system of dams on the Highland Lakes, if necessary."

Tuma said Lake Travis crested at 683.59 feet above mean sea level on Sunday from weekend rains but the elevation was slowly falling. "That could change with additional rain," she said.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Central Texas will bear the brunt of a line of storms moving across the state that is expected to land in the area later in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

The storms will move east later in the day but could quickly become severe, with damaging 70-mph winds, golf ball-sized hail and tornadoes possible, forecasters said. Rain chances will last through the evening, forecasters said.

The daytime 80% chance of rain will slip only to a 70% chance at night. Temperatures will reach a high around 82 degrees but stay above 69 degrees at night, forecasters said.

A flash flood watch for Travis, Hays, Llano and Williamson counties will go into effect at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall, which could result in localized flash flooding in poor drainage areas. A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect until 1 p.m.

Some isolated areas could see 3 inches of rain, forecasters said.

A "watch" is issued when a weather event is likely to occur and forecasters want affected residents to monitor weather reports. If conditions worsen or a weather event is underway, the weather service may issue an "advisory" for residents to use caution or a "warning" when life or property may be at risk.

More rain falling on Austin-area watersheds now saturated by heavy rains earlier this month could create some problems, University of Texas meteorology lecturer Troy Kimmel said earlier this week.

On Tuesday alone, Camp Mabry recorded 1.82 inches of rain and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport recorded 0.77 inches of rain, according to climate data. Last week on Friday, 4.77 inches of rain fell at the airport and 3.26 inches fell at Camp Mabry.

Rain isn't likely to let up, even after the Wednesday storms pass, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 82. Some storms could be severe. Low around 57 at night with an 80% chance of rain. North-northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: High near 69 with an 80% chance of rain. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Low around 61 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Saturday: High near 75 with an 80% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 82.