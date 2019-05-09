A Brown County man was sentenced Monday in 35th District Court to 10 years in prison for assault against a police officer and continuous violence against the family in connection with events that happened Dec. 14, 2018.

William Lux, 33, was sentenced days after the April session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments against him in the cases, court records show.

Lux was accused by indictment of assaulting two women Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Lux was also accused of assaulting Brownwood officer Roberto Rodriguez as Rodriguez was arresting or transporting Lux, court records state.

In unrelated cases, Ashley Pruitt, 31, and Zachary Withrow, 29, were indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in connection with the Early Police Department’s seizure of marijuana and marijuana candy.

The two were arrested after Early police responded to a report of a strong odor coming from an apartment, police said earlier. Officers obtained a search warrant and seized the marijuana and marijuana candy.

Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

Kristi Lee Jackson, AKA Kristy Lee Rambo, DWI

Josephine Flores, AKA Josephine Martinez, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

Victor Aaron Rodriguez III, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, possession of marijuana drug free zone

Christian Charles Carey, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, possession of marijuana drug free zone

Tyler James Deltora, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, possession of marijuana drug free zone

Jimmy Leon Shields, possession of a controlled substance

Rachel Kathryn Shaw, evidence tampering

Nanechka Navedo-Guzman, AKA Nanechka Guzman AKA Nanechka Navedo, credit card or debit card abuse

Charles David Croft, DWI

Terry Reed Jr., prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substanvr

William Lane Koepp, aggrieved assault with a deadly weapon

Corbin Bruce Parrack, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

James Robert Noble, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Seabron Jaamar Fields, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Charles Kyle Nelson, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Keith Hickerson,possession of a controlled substance

Kelly Shawn Knight, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility