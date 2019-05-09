Although the process of converting the historic Barfield Building into the Barfield Hotel won't be completed until early next year, Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council officials said the site operators have begun eyeing potential patrons.

"The Barfield is already responding to convention leads for business for next year," Dan Quandt, the CVC's senior vice president said. "The hotel project is probably eight months from opening, but they are responding to leads we have been sending them for conventions. We give them leads and they're responding with rates and other information. Everyone does that, but they are a very interesting part of the game and are already responding. It's an exciting project."

Officials said the restoration will consist of a 10-story building with 112 rooms replete with cutting edge amenities while preserving the venue's original character. The Barfield Building was previously known as the M.D. Oliver-Eakle Building and was built by Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle, also known as The Duchess, in 1926. Oliver-Eakle is credited with designing the high rise to showcase hand laid mosaic tile, terrazzo floors, copper deco entry point canopies and original turn of the century artwork. Via Oliver-Eakle's vision officials said The Barfield became the center point for Panhandle commerce and business.

Now the venue at the intersection of SW 6th Ave. and S. Polk St. is under a transformation developers said would include an upscale steakhouse and 1,600- square-feet of meeting space while the basement will feature a speakeasy officials said is designed to intrigue and spark conversation. Coury Hospitality of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with project's hotel management and operations responsibilities, noting the Barfield Hotel will be part of the Marriott's Autograph Collection.

Meanwhile, Quandt, said numbers have determined Amarillo's hotels are receiving a constant flow of business.

"We've got a steady market," he said. "It peaks in the summer, but basically, we're a strong, steady market. Occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room are increasing. That's important because if there is one question I am asked all of the time, it's why do we have so many hotels - and why do they keep building them. They're building them because it works."

Quandt said Amarillo's average daily hotel rate is one of the lowest in the state at $78, but he added the 16 hotels built in Amarillo since 2010 have an average daily rate of $102.

"People want to be here," Quandt said. "According to stats we have from the state, last year we had 2.7 million overnight visitors and that's an important distinction, because these are people that are staying in the hotels. But about 52 percent of our people are day comers. It's the Panhandle. That's another 2.9 million. So within the last year we had 5.6 million visitors and keep in mind that's 28 times our own population. It has a massive impact on our community. As you recall, 60 percent of our local sales tax dollars come from our visitors."