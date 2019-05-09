Greenleaf Cemetery will have its third annual Mother’s Day Butterfly Release from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a great opportunity to pay tribute to mother’s laid to rest at Brownwood’s historic Greenleaf Cemetery, those laid to rest elsewhere, those still with us and those in attendance,” Greenleaf board president Steve Harris said.

“Everyone is invited to join us as we release painted lady butterflies into the Gardens of Greenleaf near the office.”

Both cemetery gates will be open on Mother’s Day, Harris said.

Donations for cemetery grounds upkeep continue to be welcomed and appreciated by the Greenleaf Cemetery Association board and staff.

“Many will agree, historic Greenleaf Cemetery is one of the most beautiful and peaceful locations in our region,” Harris said.