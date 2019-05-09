4:25 p.m. update: Southwestern Hays County is under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.

The warning also includes central Comal County, southeastern Kendall County, and northwestern Bexar County.

The storm that is moving toward San Marcos and Kyle is moving slowly. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen, and soils remain saturated from recent rainfall. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, the National Weather Service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Boerne, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Woodcreek, Guadalupe River State Park, Smithson Valley, Fischer, Spring Branch, Bergheim, Timberwood Park, Cascade Caverns, Anhalt, Startzville, Specht Store, Scenic Oaks and Honey Creek State Natural Area.

3:50 p.m. update: A line of strong thunderstorms is moving toward the Austin metro area, and parts of Travis and Hays counties are now under a significant weather advisory until 4:45 p.m.

The storm is bringing hail and torrential rainfall, which could lead to flooding in some areas. Do not drive through flooded roadways.

The significant weather advisory applies to south-central Travis, southwestern Hays, Comal, southwestern Blanco, northwestern Bexar, northeastern Medina, eastern Bandera and southeastern Kerr counties.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Central Texas until 11 p.m.

2:15 p.m. update: Additional floodgates at the Mansfield and Tom Miller dams, which create lakes Travis and Austin, will be opened this afternoon to move floodwaters and storm runoff downstream, the Lower Colorado River Authority said.

One floodgate will be opened at Mansfield Dam at 6 p.m. and two floodgates will be partially opened — one at Tom Miller Dam at 7 p.m. and one along the 14-gate section of Buchanan Dam which creates Lake Buchanan, at 6 p.m., LCRA officials said. This is the second floodgate to be partially opened at Tom Miller Dam since Friday.

"Water will begin to flow over the spillway at Inks Dam, which does not have any floodgates, overnight," LCRA officials said.

Water will continue to be moved downstream through hydroelectric generation at Buchanan, Inks, Wirtz, Starcke, Mansfield and Tom Miller dams.

LCRA officials said a northern portion of Lake Travis will be closed to recreational nighttime boating starting at 5 p.m. Thursday because of large flood debris. The area also includes a 9-mile stretch of the Pedernales River from Kingsland to the Texas 71 bridge, LCRA officials said. Daytime boaters should continue to use extra caution on the lake, LCRA officials said.

They expect the water elevation at Lake Travis to stay at about 685 feet above mean sea level, or about 4 feet above full, and not rise overnight.

Central Texas is now also under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Listen, we won't lie to you: It is disgusting outside. It's muggy and sticky and hot and gross and maybe everyone should just stay home? But if you can't do that, prepare for gloomy skies and rain chances, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog will hang in the area until 10 a.m. but skies will remain mostly cloudy, forecasters said. Temperatures will hit a seasonable high of 85 degrees, forecasters said.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely after 2 p.m. with a 40% chance of rain.

Because Austin-area watersheds are saturated from heavy rainfall over the past week, a flash flood watch will go into effect for Travis, Bastrop, Williamson, Caldwell and Hays counties at 1 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. It will last until Saturday at 7 p.m.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall are possible Thursday through Saturday night in Austin, forecasters said.

Forecasters issue a "watch" when a weather event is likely to happen and they want residents to monitor local conditions. More severe weather could result in an "advisory" once an event is imminent or a "warning" if life and property are threatened.

Rain gauges at Camp Mabry recorded a total of 3.26 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to climate data. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 2.35 inches of rainfall was recorded during that time. Barton Creek rose to 9.1 feet Wednesday night, going above the 8-foot flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

Come nighttime on Thursday, a cold front will move into the area and overnight temperatures could drop to as low as 57 degrees, which is 8 degrees below normal, forecasters said.

The chance of rain will increase to 60% and storms will be more likely to occur after 8 p.m. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Somewhat cooler temperatures are expected at the start of the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 67. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Low around 61 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Saturday: High near 75 with an 80% chance of rain. Low around 60 at night with an 80% chance of rain, mostly before 8 p.m.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 82.