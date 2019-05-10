The Amarillo City Council is encouraging the community to get involved in the effort to combat elder abuse. Council members recently issued a proclamation to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service's local Adult Protective Services division, noting May as Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

"Abuse of older adults and persons with disabilities is a tragedy inflicted on a vulnerable segment of the population that crosses all socioeconomic, boundaries," Council member Howard Smith said in reading the proclamation. "And combating abuse of older adults and persons with disabilities helps to improve the quality of life for seniors. Amarillo seniors should be treated with the respect and dignity as they continue to serve as leaders, mentor, volunteers and active members of our community."

According to the agency's website, Adult Protective Services investigates reports of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of adults in the community who are 65 or older or who have disabilities while also providing protective services when needed.

"What we do is investigate elder abuse in Potter and Randall counties, as well as some surrounding counties," April Hernandez, who accepted the proclamation on behalf of the local office, said. "In our city we get approximately 120 cases per month, where we're going to do home visits, investigate and see what we can do to help our elderly individuals. We thank you all for doing what you can to protect the elderly."

Officials said investigations stem from allegations such as emotional / verbal abuse, exploitation, medical neglect, mental health neglect, physical abuse, physical neglect, sexual abuse and suicidal threat.

According to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon 2018 Community Status Report, the numbers of confirmed cases of abuse among the elderly and disabled increased in 2016 for both Potter and Randall Counties. In Potter County the rate increased from 4.2 per 1,000 in 2015 to 4.8 per 1,000 in 2016 while in Randall County the rate increased from 1.8 cases per 1,000 in 2015 to 2.0 per 1,000 cases in 2016. The report determined both rates were elevated in comparison to the 1.8 per 1,000 Texas state average.