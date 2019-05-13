Brownwood City Council members will take on a busy agenda in a night meeting Tuesday that includes possible approval of a $100,000 playground improvement project at Riverside Park.

Council members will begin with the seating of new councilman Walker Willey in Ward 5 when they meet at 6 p.m. Willey defeated incumbent Jerry DeHay in the May 4 election. Councilmen Ed McMillian and Larry Mathis were unopposed in wards 2 and 3.

Among other action items:

The council will consider ratifying earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District (BMDD), which approved the Riverside Park improvement project.

BMDD and city staff sent requests for proposals to various playground/park vendors for proposals and recommendations, and received several in response.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory board recommended a proposal from We Build Fun Inc. of Allen. The company’s proposal was recommended because its outdoor/nature theme fits well with Riverside Park, an agenda briefing sheet states.

In the proposal, the new play area would replace an existing slide and merry-go-round but keep the existing swings in the park.

In other business, council members will:

• Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance on first reading to close a 50-foot-wide undeveloped street known as Colt Road beginning at FM 45 and continuing north for 1,523 feet.

• Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance on first reading to close the undeveloped streets and an alley in the Oakdale Terrace Addition.

• Consider hiring DVO Engineering Consultants at a cost of $6,100 to assess the current HVAC system in the Brownwood Coliseum and provide recommendations for a replacement system.

• Consider ratifying BMDD action to participate in funding a welding training program in partnership with Central Texas Opportunities at a maximum cost of $21,076. Central Texas Opportunities has applied for a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to develop a quick start welding course to help fill the demand for welders at Barr Fabrication.

The grant will provide $2,100 per student to develop the program. The course will be provided by Ranger College at a cost of $3,058 per student and can accommodate up to 22 students, leaving a deficit to cover the course of $21,076. The classes will be held at Brownwood High School.

• Consider ratifying earlier BMDD action for an incentive to Steve Browder for development of Buckhorn Town Ranch Phase III at a maximum of $97,975.

• Consider ratifying earlier BMDD action to lease office space at 1 Center Ave. to benefit Texas Tech University for $1,300 a month.

Texas Tech has been approved to hire an academic advisor in Brown County to work with local schools. The university has signed memorandums of understanding with Texas State Technical College and Ranger College to work with both schools. Students can earn bachelors degrees from from Tech by leveraging the associate degree programs that exist locally.

• Consider ratifying BMDD action for a Building Improvement Incentive Program grant and Infrastructure Incentive to Collazo Holdings for a maximum of $33,259, for property at 3300 Milam Drive.

Collazo bought the property from Diamond P. Enterprises last year with the intent to relocate Gators Fun Factory at the location. Diamond P has been leasing back the space while its new location is being renovated.

• Consider ratifying BMDD action for a Building Improvement Incentive Grant to JGAL Properties for a maximum of $13,148 for property at 110 E. Baker.