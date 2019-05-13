EARLY — Early City Council and other community members will say goodbye to outgoing councilman Joel Johnson in a reception at 5 p.m. Tuesday before the council convenes for their regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Johnson did not run for re-election after serving on the council for 11 years.

In the council's 6 p.m. meeting, Mayor Bob Mangrum will be sworn into a new term after winning re-election. Incumbent council member Travis Eoff and incoming council member Scott Callision will also take oaths of office.

In other business Tuesday:

• New police office Gerardo Ibarra will take the oath of office and law enforcement oath.

• City Administrator Tony Aaron will give a presentation on the upcoming development by the Haydn Cutler Co. at 113 Early Blvd.

• Consider denying Oncor Electric Delivery’s application to increase distribution rates in the city.