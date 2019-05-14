Austin McAbee, the May teen indicted last year in sex offense cases, pleaded guilty last week to five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual assault of a child.

District Judge Steve Ellis approved a plea bargain in which the 18-year-old will be sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of a child and eight years for possession of child pornography.

Formal sentencing is set for May 22.

McAbee faced maximum sentences of 20 years and 10 years in the respective cases.

McAbee was 17 when he was arrested in September, initially on a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a complaint filed by sheriff’s investigator Leighton Wyatt:



Wyatt was assigned a case in September involving threats to share nude photographs of a juvenile female to the public, including the girl’s family. Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized a cell phone.



Wyatt saw text messages in which the phone’s owner said he would send out photos of the girl if she did not continue sexual activity with him, and if she did not provide him with nude photos of other juvenile females in the locker room at her school, Wyatt’s complaint states.



The phone also contained six additional photos depicting two juvenile females, Wyatt’s complaint states.

The October session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned a total of four indictments against McAbee, including one alleging he sexually assaulted a female juvenile.

The state dismissed two of the indictments as part of the plea bargain.