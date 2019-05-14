The Brownwood Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to honor law enforcement personnel who were killed in the line of duty at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The public is invited to the service, which will be held outside the front entrance of the Law Enforcement Center. The ceremony draws dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies each year and family members.

The service will include a flag ceremony and wreath presentation.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.