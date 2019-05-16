Sierra Walters is the 2019 valedictorian at Victory Life Academy, which will not have a salutatorian this year as the graduating class consists of just one.

“It was a lot different but I think it was for the best because I was able to focus more on my work and not get distracted,” Walters said of being the only senior at VLA this school year.

As for the valedictorian honor, “It feels really good because I never thought it would happen, but people left so it happened,” she said with a laugh.

Walters plans to attend Howard Payne in the fall and major in elementary education.

“For as long as I can remember I have loved little kids. Since junior high I’ve worked in children’s ministry and I loved it so much,” Walters said. “But I didn’t know I wanted to be a teacher until last year.”

Walters considers the friendships she’s made at VLA among her fondest memories.

“I don’t think I could have made those friendships at a public school because I was able to be myself here and not be judged for it,”she said.

As for her favorite subject in school, Walters listed art.

“This semester I’m really enjoying art class because it’s just art and I don’t have to study for anything,” she said with a laugh.

Among her extracurricular activities at Victory Life, Walters played basketball as a freshman, was involved in cheer and softball as a sophomore, ran cross country and cheered as a junior and played tennis her senior year.

Walters wanted to thank her mother and stepfather, Lillie Walters and Jim Walters, and grandparents, Jami and Martin Venzor, for “always believing in me.”

The Victory Life Academy graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Victory Life Church.