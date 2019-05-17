BANGS — Shelby Cagle and Jaral-Sophia Canales are the Class of 2019 valedictorian and salutatorian for Bangs High School.

In a closely-contested academic battle, Cagle stated her mind was put at ease when she finally learned she had edged out Canales as the top graduate.

“The salutatorian and I were kind of battling it out for that first spot, so when I finally learned it was locked in and in place I felt relieved,” Cagle said.

As for what Cagle will remember most on her road to attaining valedictorian status, she said with a laugh, “probably losing a lot of sleep over over-studying.”

A four-year UIL state academic qualifier, Cagle intends to attend Angelo State University and major in computer science.

Cagle wanted to thank, “my teachers for helping me get through this and putting up with me on my worst days whenever I was stressed, my friends for standing by me and my family for supporting me through it.”

Canales said of earning the salutatorian honor, “I feel very thankful and I'm glad I get to represent this class.”

Canales is bound for Texas A&M where she plans to major in Animal Science.

“I've always liked and enjoyed interacting with animals, raising them and looking at how they interact with each other,” Canales said.

Outside the classroom, Canales competed in basketball, track, cross country and UIL academic meets.

Canales added she had, “so many people to thank, my family of course, the teachers here are so great and our counselor really helps.”

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Bangs High School Gymnasium.