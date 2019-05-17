MAY — Elizabeth White has earned the valedictorian honor at May High School, while Viviana Sanchez is the salutatorian following an academic race that wasn't resolved until earlier this month.

“We've been fighting it out since our junior year and we found out about a week ago,” White said during a recent interview. “I'm happy and excited because it helps with my tuition costs for college and that really helps my parents, too.”

White is headed for UTSA where she intends to major in electrical engineering and minor in computer science.

“I love the feel and atmosphere of UTSA,” White said. “It feels like a family and San Antonio has an amazing vibe to it that I love. And my older sister actually goes to a college about an hour away.”

Among her high school highlights, White served as captain of May's robotics team.

“I was the team captain of the robotics team, which is made up of three other people, and we advanced to state last year, but didn't quite make it this year unfortunately,” White said. “We had a lot of fun building the robot.”

White expressed thanks to, “my parents and my sister who have helped me get here and pushed me to go farther and put expectations on me.”

Sanchez will be the first member of her family to continue her education past high school, as she will attend Baylor.

“My parents are very proud of me,” said Sanchez, who wished to thank her family for years of support and encouragement. “I'm the first generation of my family to go to college.”

As for her decision to choose Baylor, “My church used to go to conventions at Baylor since I was in junior high and I always loved the campus and atmosphere. I've always been drawn to that school and now I get to go there.”

Once she arrives at Baylor, Sanchez said, “I'm going to minor in music and major in some sort of science field. I'm going to get a career and join the mission fields.”

Both White and Sanchez competed in UIL academics and advanced to regional competition, participated in the one-act play and were members of the May Tiger Band that competed at state in San Antonio.

“I made a lot of friends in band, it made me feel closer to the people in the school, and going to state in marching was amazing,” White said. “I feel like I have so many friends in band and learned so much from it.”

Sanchez added, “One of the biggest highlights in band was going to state marching contest, that was pretty cool. I was also in one-act play and won a couple of all-star cast awards, and ran cross country my freshman year.”

Sanchez and White both credited May science teacher Ginger Anderson for helping foster their love of science and their decisions to pursue that as a career path.

“Since my main goal in education is science, Mrs. Anderson helped prepare me a lot,” Sanchez said. “She's a really good science teacher.”

White added, “Mrs. Anderson helped me love science since my freshman year.”

The Class of 2019 will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the May High School Gymnasium.