Texas Tech basketball signee Khalid Thomas, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward from the College of Southern Idaho, announced Friday he will be released from his commitment to the Red Raiders and go elsewhere.

Thomas did not give a reason.

Thomas signed with Tech in November, coming off a season in which he was an NJCAA all-American and helped CSI to the finals of the national tournament, where his team lost to South Plains College. He averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 55 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

As a sophomore, Thomas played in only 16 games because of a foot injury and averaged 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

JucoRecruiting.com ranks Thomas the No. 12 prospect in the nation coming out of two-year colleges.