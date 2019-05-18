BATON ROUGE, La. — Erin Edmoundson reached the 20-victory mark with a one-hit shutout and Jessica Hartwell came through with a two-run triple, leading Texas Tech to a 3-0 conquest of Louisiana Tech on Friday in the first round of the NCAA softball tournament.

Hartwell's triple to right-center capped a 12-pitch at-bat in the fifth inning.

It scored pinch runner Olga Zamarripa and Heaven Burton. Zamarripa ran for Kelcy Leach after Leach's leadoff single, and Burton replaced Shelby Henderson after Henderson pinch hit for Burton and drew a two-out walk.

Trenity Edwards followed up with a single that scored Hartwell.

Edmoundson (20-3) struck out four and walked four, but the only hit she allowed was Morgan Turkoly's one-out single in the third inning. The shutout was her sixth of the season.

No. 2 seed Tech (40-14) will play No. 1 seed and site host LSU (41-16) at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the game to be televised by ESPN3. LSU beat No. 4 seed Monmouth in Friday's other first-round game.