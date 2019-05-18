TexasBank recently announced that $88,000 in scholarship funds will be given to local and area high schools and colleges through the James and Dorothy Doss Foundation.In addition to Howard Payne University ($25,000), Tarleton University ($25,000) and TSTC ($5,000),

benefitting educational institutions include high schools throughout the TexasBank trade area. Locally,

recipient students from school districts in Brown and Mills Counties include Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith,

Brownwood, Early, Goldthwaite, May, and Zephyr.

“The Board and Ownership of TexasBank are committed to the education of our future leaders. Nearly

$1 million has been given over the past 11 years to further the education of the youth in the markets we

serve, said Greg Dodds, President and CEO of TexasBank. “We are obviously very proud of this investment

that will make a tangible difference in the lives of these youth, their families and our communities. It is what

we believe sets us apart from our competitors. There is nothing more rewarding than this.”

2019 Brown and Mills Counties High School recipients are:

• Brownwood High School — Tanner Scull, Audrey Fitzgerald, Mallory Garcia, Taylar Kinzler, Jayron Anglin

• Early High School — Ryan Trompler, John Griffin, Keaton Carothers

• Bangs High School —Jaral-Sophia Canales, Jayce Thedford, Kenzie Baker

• Blanket ISD —Cassie Furry

• May ISD —Viviana Sanchez

• Zephyr ISD — Aspen Williams

• Brookesmith ISD — Christina Zamaripa

• Goldthwaite High School — Thaddeus Herrin, Bailey Ewell