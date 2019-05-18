Rehearsals are under way at the Lyric Theatre for the play “Windows Home,” written by former Bangs school superintendent Bill Foster and directed by Caitlyn Tidwell.

While the play is a drama, there as humor as well as the story follows a midwestern family in the early 1960s whose daughter marries her high school sweetheart, the Lyric Theatre’s website explains.

Carl Wayne Jackson, played by Ryan Miles, is then sent to Vietnam and becomes a prisoner of war. From a promise they made before he left, Jackson and Chrissie, played by Cassia Rose, write letters to one another by the light of the same moon.

ll examine the stress of maintaining a relationship against all odds and reveals that true love is bigger than any war.

“Windows Home” opens Friday, May 24.

Show times are:

• Friday, May 24 — 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25 — 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26 — 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 31 — 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 1 — 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 2 — 2:30 p.m.