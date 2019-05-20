Brown County Commissioners Court members appointed a five-member Certified Local Government Committee Monday, the first step in entering a historic preservation partnership with the National Park Service and Texas Historic Commission.

The committee’s five members are Dr. Bob Mangrum, professor of history at Howard Payne University and Early mayor, who will service as the committee’s historic preservation officer, librarian Becky Isbell, retired 3M supervisor and Brown County Museum of History board member David Colse, former Lehnis Railroad Museum curator Beverly Norris and current Lehnis Railroad Museum curator Crystal Stanley.

Commissioners in naming the committee approved a request from Bob Contreras, part-time grant writer for the county, who described the agreement as “a partnership preserve our heritage.”

As a Certified Local Government, the county will be eligible:

• To compete for Texas Historic Commission grants ranging from $2,000 to $30,000.

• For preservation activities.

• For development of educational purposes.

• For development and publication of walking/driving tours.

• For rehabilitation of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places or contributing to a National Register Historic District.

• For access to technical assistance and no-cost state training.



There is no cost to the county to become a Certified Local Government, although Texas Historic Commissioner grants are 50 percent matching.



In other business Monday, County Judge Paul Lilly reported on his intent to have videos of commissioners court meetings published on the county website.

The company that maintains the website is “ready to go” so the county will buy the needed equipment, which is a small cost already budgeted, Lilly told commissioners.

The videos will stay up for at least 30 days before being archived, Lily told commissioners.