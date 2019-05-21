At midnight Tuesday, Austin district trustees adopted principles that will guide how to tackle school closures.

The board discussed the adopted goals for more than two hours, with debates growing contentious at times. District leaders have said the goals are aimed at taking a districtwide approach toward closures and to ensure schools aren’t consolidated primarily because they have low enrollment. The principles also ensure students have equitable access to academic programs and families continue to have the ability to choose other school programs across the district.

"The purpose of this document is to ensure that the school change process is implemented with thought and care around issues of equity, customer services, student success and the academic vision that all students in Austin ISD deserve the highest quality schools, teachers and coursework," said Trustee Amber Elenz. "This document is not a check list or a priority list, but instead presents a gut check, if you wiill, that will be used to overlay a very data-driven process. The administration will use it when they reach a cross-roads inn their decision-making process."

But some trustees said they felt the document need to be more explicit in its protection of low-income students of color.

Last week, the district also released a planning map showing five regions that will be also be used in determining how to consolidate schools. The map orients the regions in east-to-west swatches across the city of Austin to help ensure that school closures don’t occur solely in historically marginalized areas of the district.

As the district moves forward, the process could lead to multiple school closures, consolidations with existing campuses and adjusted boundary changes. New academic programs also could be put into schools or areas of the district where they don’t currently exist.

Nearly a dozen parents and community members on Monday night advocated that the district make it a priority to create socioeconomically balanced and better integrated schools as the district makes changes. Others also lobbied the district cap the percentage of low-income students who will be affected by school closures to no more than the districtwide average of 53%.

There were not enough board members who supported adding that caveat to the guiding principles, saying it could prevent administrators from coming up with scenarios that would still be beneficial to affected communities. It was one of a handful of motions that failed as some trustees attempted to add more language about equity into the document. However, trustees ultimately approved adding an unspecified cap to the percentage of economically disadvantaged students who would be affected by school closures after the district hires an equity officer, and after the board receives more information that is likely to come from community brainstorming meetings this summer.

Trustee Jayme Mathias said without the addition of the cap, the board would have been divided in their support of the document as a whole.

"We were heading to a 5-4 split on the vote on the guiding principles with some trustees feeling that equity is not a value to this board," Mathias said. "I'm so glad we were able to come up with some language that is a bit of a compromise for at least this trustee to be able vote in favor of this document, while we as a district figure out what equity means, if anything, to us, and while we plan our approach to such difficult conversations as institutional racism."

Currently, the district has dozens of schools, many located in East Austin, with a majority low-income, black and Latino students who attend, and other campuses, largely in the western portion of the district, comprised of more affluent and largely white students.

Parent Eliza Epstein said as a recent arrival to Austin, she is responsible for the gentrification that creates rising housing and property taxes. She pointed to districts similar to Austin that prioritize policies “that cater to gentrifying parents, like new programming and broadened school choices,” that provide more benefits to middle-class families and could negatively affect existing neighborhood families, many of whom are low-income.

“I ask the board to examine power, to challenge privilege, and to police inequity,” Epstein said. “The board needs to pay attention to how and where these new opportunities are located and who has access to them to ensure that they don’t disproportionately benefit the wealthiest and whitest in the district. While I want good things for my children, I do not want to teach them that they deserve more, that their life is worth more, than students and families on the east side of town."

Parent Dusty Harshman, who also is a member of Integrated Schools, Austin, asked the board to make socioeconomic diversity a goal equal to putting students in better learning environments and maintaining specialized academic programming.

“We also propose that you create a quantifiable measure that will govern school consolidations so they are not disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable students,” he said.

But former Trustee Cheryl Bradley, who also addressed the school board in public comments, said she didn’t support the plan to integrate schools unless the district first addresses “institutional racism.” She alleged some Austin educators in the 1980s, during mandated busing to desegregate schools, gave black students low grades simply because they were from specific zip codes.

“We have not addressed institutional racism within this district in a way that matters to children,” Bradley said. “Until we can do that, I’m not going to tell you to integrate Austin ISD. Figure out how you deal with the institutional racism before you send our babies to a campus where they are not going to be educated and they’re not going to be treated right. Until you deal with the institutional racism that you have right now, you’re not going to change academics or anything else.”