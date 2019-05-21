Brownwood recreation officials have announced the schedule for the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center and Wiggins Pool.

The pools will initially open next week for a limited one-week schedule because of limited availability of lifeguards who are still in school. The one-week run will be from Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 2.

Afternoon swim sessions (Session II) will be offered at the pools for that week.

Hours at the Camp Bowie Aquatic Center for that week are:

• Tuesday — 2:15 p.m to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Thursday — 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Saturday — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Sunday — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wiggins Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. that week.

Regular summer schedule

Camp Bowie Aquatic Center hours

• Monday — closed

• Tuesday — Session 1, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; Session II, 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday — Session 1, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Session II, 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Thursday — Session 1, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Session II, 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday — Session I, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Session II, 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Saturday — Session 1, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Session II, 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Sunday — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wiggins Pool

Wiggins Pool will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Admission Fees

• $2 for ages 12 and under

• $3 for ages 13 and up

• $1.75 for day cares and senior citizens

• Pool punch cards are available (12 visits for the cost of 10 visits)

• Rental of the pool pavilion available at admission window after first hour of opening.

Lap swimming

Lap swimming will be available beginning June 10.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Standard admission rates will apply. Punch cards must be purchased in advance. No other features will be open during lap swimming.