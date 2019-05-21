ZEPHYR — Sidney Mangus and Aspen Williams, the valedictorian and salutatorian of Zephyr's Class of 2019, have spent the majority of their time in high school together and now both are headed to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to continue their education.

“It's my dream school,” Williams said. “I practically grew up in Corpus. Since I was like 4, my family has gone to Corpus at least four or five times a year. It's like a second home to me.”

Mangus, the valedictorian, is going to major in preprofessional bio medical science with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist.

“We've had a lot of injuries through our sports season and a lot of us have been to physical therapy in order to get back and play the sports we love,” Mangus said. “I'm choosing this field because of sports. I love anything having to do with sports and I just want to be able to help people.”

Williams, the salutatorian, has plans to study kinesiology and pursue a career in athletic training.

“This past year I had a hip injury and had to do physical therapy and all that,” Williams said. “Going through all that made me realize it's something I want to do the rest of my life. I found my passion.”

Williams stated sports would be what she missed most about high school.

“Not even the wins, I'll probably forget which teams we lost against and which games we won, but the bus rides and practices,” Williams said. “One practice we jammed out to Christmas carols and that's all we did. The little things, family meals before every home game, family time in the locker room watching moves before games.”

Mangus cited her classmates when asked about fondest memories.

“I going to miss the people,” Mangus said. “We have some really unique individuals in our class that are always being goofy and creating memories. I'm going to miss sports, too, even though the practices weren't always fun.”

Along with athletics — cross country, volleyball, basketball, track and golf — the duo participated in one-act play, ag mechanics, National Honor Society, robotics, debate and showed animals.

Williams wanted to thank her parents Noah and Kristie Williams and Coach Deann Perkins for helping guiding her on the path.

“My parents for sure have pushed me to be the best person I can be,” Williams said. “They've always supported me in anything I've done. And Coach Perkins has known me forever. She taught my dad, she knows my entire family.”

Mangus wished to express thanks to her mother Shannon Mangus as well as Perkins for their constant support.

“Coach Perkins definitely had a hand in making us who we are today,” Mangus said.

Zephyr's graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school gymnasium.