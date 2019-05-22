A May man, Matthew Daunis, 28, was arrested in Abilene Sunday for online solicitation of a minor, KTAB-TV reported on its website.

Daunis was also arrested for resisting arrest and on unrelated warrants, the station reported.

He is accused of soliciting an underage girl online, and the girl’s mother arranged a meeting Nelson Park in Abilene, the station reported.

The woman contacted police Saturday and told them a man sent sexually explicit messages to her daughter and arranged to meet ht girl the next day, the station reported.

Officers were waiting for Daunis at the park and arrested him, according to the station.

Officers executed a search warrant and Daunis’ home and seized computers and a vehicle, the station reported.

In other incidents:

Tuesday, May 21

• Theft of two chainsaws — 200 block of West Commerce, suspect named.

• Accident — 1600 block of Austin, driver arrested for lacking driver’s license and proof of insurance.

• Theft — 1000 block of Coggin.

• Burglary of a habitation — 3300 block of Second.

• Stalking — 1900 block of Durham.

• Theft of bicycle — 2400 block of Vine.

• Reckless driver — 2000 block of Coggin, two vehicles racing on highway, driver of one of the vehicles was arrested.

• Assault — 2800 block of Southside, male came in bleeding from back of head.

Wednesday, May 22

• Criminal trespass —3800 block of Countryside, juvenile detained for trespassing.