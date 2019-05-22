WEST AUSTIN

Road work starts Saturday

on Exposition Boulevard

Austin Water will begin work on the Exposition Boulevard Water Improvements Project on Saturday.

The project will replace aging water and wastewater lines on Exposition between Enfield Road and West 35th Street. Construction is expected to take about one year to complete.

Work will start with construction on the water main on Exposition between Westover Road and West 35th. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the construction; however, motorists can expect to experience delays in the area and should use caution.

For more information: austintexas.gov/expositionblvd.

LAKEWAY

Friday church service honors

fallen U.S. military members

The city of Lakeway will commemorate Memorial Day with a service at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmaus Catholic Parish, 1718 Lohmans Crossing Road.

The service will honor those who died in the line of duty as a member of the U.S. military. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frederick A. “Rick” Zehrer III.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Novickas named principal

at Rooster Springs Elementary

The Dripping Springs school district has announced that Steve Novickas will be the next principal of Rooster Springs Elementary.

Novickas is in his second year as an assistant principal at Sycamore Springs Middle School. Previously, he served as the assistant principal of two elementary schools in the Cherry Creek school district in the Denver area.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Austin Asian Occasion

takes place Saturday

The 11th annual Austin Asian Occasion will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Asian American Cultural Center, 11713 Jollyville Road.

The free event will include “Stories of the Movements” by Master Sunny, Jun Shen, an assistant professor at Austin Community College and principal dancer and choreographer at Blue Lapis Light. Light refreshments will be served at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from donations will benefit the Dell Children's Medical Center’s Heart to Heart project, which offers free heart surgery to children in Asian countries.

ELGIN

Friends of Elgin Parks

has fundraiser Friday

Friends of Elgin Parks will host its summer fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Morris Memorial Park, 802 N. Avenue C.

The event for ages 21 and older will be a luau with a buffet-style pig roast, mocktails, swimming, music, dancing and games to raise funds for local parks. Attendees should bring their own alcohol to participate in the mocktails bar.

Tickets are $25 and are available at bit.ly/2WbATQ0.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

'Little Mermaid' screened

at Dove Springs Park

The Austin Parks Foundation will screen “The Little Mermaid” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Dove Springs Park, 5801 Ainez Drive.

Movies in the Park is a series of free films shown outdoors at local Austin parks, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and presented by Whole Foods Market.

Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome; and every Movie in the Parks screening will be accompanied by local food trucks. Alcoholic beverages glass and plastic foam are not permitted in any of the parks.

Other films in the series will be “Clueless,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “Space Jam,” “Freaky Friday” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

For the schedule: austinparks.org/movies.

GEORGETOWN

Festival of the Arts

has symposiums, concerts

The annual Georgetown Festival of the Arts will begin Friday with symposiums and an opening concert.

The symposium will begin at 1 p.m. at the Georgetown Palace Theatre, 810 S. Austin Ave., and will include presentations titled “Beethoven and the Enlightenment” by Jan Swafford and “Under Starry Skies: Beethoven's Songwriting Art” by Susan Youens.

The opening concert will be at 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 E. University Ave., Georgetown, and will feature soprano Lynn Parr Mock and mezzo-soprano Virginia Dupuy with Hai Zheng on cello and Shields Collins Bray and Kiyoshi Tamagawa on piano.

The festival will run through June 2 with more concerts and symposiums dedicated to the works of Beethoven.

For a full schedule of events: gtownfestival.org.

— American-Statesman staff