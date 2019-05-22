A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a 24-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with a fatal wreck last June in North Lubbock.

Laura Reynolds is charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Lubbock prosecutors believe she operated her vehicle recklessly on June 28, 2018, by driving her vehicle while impaired by alcohol, failing to keep a proper look out and failing to maintain a safe distance from the bicycle ridden by 18-year-old Davion Boswell, resulting in the collision that killed him, according to the indictment.

The indictment also indicates prosecutors are alleging Reynolds used her vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, as a deadly weapon, which could affect her probation eligibility if she is convicted.

Lubbock police responded to a 2 a.m. call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 11th Street and Slide Road, where they found Boswell, who died at the scene, according to a police report.

Police investigators believe Boswell was riding his bicycle southbound on Slide Road when he was struck from behind by Reynolds, the report states.

Reynolds and her passenger stayed at the scene and called police, the report states.

Reynolds reportedly told a police investigator she was driving home from Charlie B’s, where she said she had one drink, and said Boswell “came out of nowhere,” before she struck him, the report states.

However, a field sobriety test gave the officer enough clues to lead him to believe she was driving while intoxicated, the report states. The report states Reynolds volunteered to give a blood sample to be tested later at the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory.

Reynolds was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. She was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and released a few hours later on bond, which was set at $1,500.